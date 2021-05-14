NHF receives US$900,000 pharmaceutical drugs from Direct Relief

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Health Fund (NHF) has received pharmaceutical drugs valued at US$900,000, geared towards boosting inpatient and outpatient care across the island.

This, the NHF said, was made possible by Direct Relief in partnership with the Issa Trust Foundation.

The donation, which consisted of intravenous fluids and over 4,000 drug items to treat hypertension, cancer, hyperthyroidism was officially handed over yesterday, May 13, 2021, at the NHF Pharmaceutical Warehouse in Kingston.

In expressing gratitude on behalf of the NHF, Chairman Howard Mitchell said, “If we do not stand together, we will fall apart, this is a representation of the kind of partnership that comes up with a meaningful result for all of us. I want to thank Direct Relief, the Issa Trust Foundation and the staff of the NHF for the kind of work that they do now in these very challenging times.”

CEO Everton Anderson along with the Chairman of the Issa Trust Foundation, Paul Issa also extended gratitude to Direct Relief.

Director of Program Operations at Direct Relief, Genevieve Bitter who joined via Zoom said, “I am so grateful for this partnership that we have formed with the National Health Fund and the Issa Trust Foundation and all that we have been able to accomplish together even during this pandemic.”

The National Health Fund said it continues to work with several partners to support Jamaica's healthcare system.