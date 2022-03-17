NHT doubles disability grant to $300,000

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Effective July 1, 2022, the National Housing Trust (NHT) will double the disability grant benefit, allocating up to $300,000 per individual.

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, made the announcement during his 2022/23 Budget Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on Thursday, March 17. Holness said that the grant increase will be applicable to a maximum of two individuals, per household, living with disabilities.



Under the disability grant programme, which was introduced in July 2017, NHT mortgagors with disabilities or who reside with and care for a family member with disabilities, are eligible for a grant of up to $150,000 to be used to retrofit or upgrade the dwelling to make it suitable to serve their needs.

Holness, who has portfolio responsibility for the NHT, also announced that the entity will allow up to three contributors to apply for a two-bedroom or larger unit to better improve affordability.



“This policy position ensures that more persons, particularly family members, can access housing,” he pointed out.



He stated that a key provision of this policy is that proof must be established that the applicants are bonafide family members, and have demonstrable kinship ties, for example, wives, husbands, children, and siblings.

Holness was making his presentation under the theme 'Building Our Jamaica: Sowing Seeds for Peace, Opportunity and Prosperity'.