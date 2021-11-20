NIDS can skip regulations delays – Johnson Smith

Leader of Government Business, Kamina Johnson Smith sought to assure senators that the NIDS Bill will not be bogged down by bureaucracy, following its safe passage through the Senate on Friday.

The Bill, the National Identification and Registration Act, 2021, finally made it through a network of paths and hedges, including a walkout by Opposition MPs that cleared the way for a unanimous Government vote in favour of the original 2017 draft, which was eventually shot down by the Supreme Court in an April 2019 ruling that some conditions were unconstitutional.

Those events eventually led to the Prime Minister Andrew Holness-led administration having to “wheel and come, again” with a new Bill in December 2020 which met conditions laid down by the Opposition last year that it be made voluntary and that the new Bill be approved by a Joint Select Committee (JSC) of Parliament.

The 2021 Bill was eventually laid earlier this year, after the JSC reviewed the 2020 Bill and tabled its report in Parliament.

But, on Friday, Senator Johnson Smith, who is also Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, sought to assure the Senate that the process of implementing the regulations for the 2021 Bill will not be pinned down by bureaucracy and, in fact, that the draft regulations are already some 75 per cent complete.

“There are draft regulations which are maybe 75 per cent complete, but which can only be completed after the passage of the legislation, and when the Information Commissioner is in place under the Data Protection Act,” she told fellow Senators who had joined the Government members in unanimously supporting the new Bill.

That announcement was certainly good news for Senators who have had to wait years for the regulations to other important Bills, including the Disabilities Act and the Road Traffic Act, to become effective due to the delays to accommodate the regulations.

“So, we are almost there though and there is quite an aggressive timeline to complete them. Certainly within the first quarter of next year,” Senator Johnson Smith said.

However, the minister explained that no enrollment or processing of data will take place before the system is in a position to comply with all provisions of the Data Protection Act (DPA).

She also noted that, in the designing of the card identification card, it has been determined that the address of the holder will not appear on the card.

In terms of access to the holder's information, if employers seek proof of identification and verification of information, they will have to provide the consent of the employee to access that level of information.

The National Identification System (NIDS) is expected to provide safe, reliable and robust verification and authentication of identity information for citizens of Jamaica and persons ordinarily resident in Jamaica, thereby allowing for the strengthening of identity security, cyber security, and the simplification of bureaucracy.

