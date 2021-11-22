NO MAS! St Mary's College withdraw from Manning Cup after heavy defeats

St Mary's College have withdrawn from this season's Manning Cup after conceding 39 unanswered goals in two games.

In a release posted on its Facebook page, on Monday evening, the Inter-secondary School Sports Association (ISSA), said the Above Rocks, St Andrew institution, will have no further participation in the competition.



ISSA said all previous results involving the school are null and void. St Mary's college was beaten 26-0 by St Catherine High School, in Group C of the Manning Cup on Thursday. The victory margin was the largest in the competition in more than 20 years. Prior to that, the school was whipped 13-0 by Wolmer's Boys.



Efforts by OBSERVER ONLINE to get further comments from ISSA and to speak to a representative from St Mary's College have proven futile.



Meanwhile, Mona High School faced ISSA's disciplinary committee for using an ineligible player in their match against Kingston College on November 13. The committee decided to award KC a 3-0 victory margin. KC had originally won the contest 2-0.

-David Dunkley