NPSC calls for structure in homes ahead of new school year

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Parenting Support Commission (NPSC) is advising parents to ensure their children are properly organised for learning to avoid distractions at home during school hours.

In a statement today, the commission said parents must ensure their children receive the class schedule and place it in a clear space where it is visible which will serve as a prompt to guide children's preparation for learning and aid smooth transition from one subject to the other. The NPSC said parents whose children have resumed their schooling virtually, must prepare to access other established learning modalities in case there are disruptions with their internet service.

The commission stressed that every effort must be made to know teachers and the expectations of the school.

“This will make access to learning kits if needed even more seamless, setting the foundation for parental involvement and better partnerships between home and school. Studies show that when parents partner with the school, children's academic performance will remain consistently high or improve where there are deficits.

“In fact, consistent communication among parents, school administrators and teachers as active partners in the education of children will allow for better monitoring of assignments and progress throughout the school term,” the NPSC said.

The commission further urged all parents to make contact with the NPSC for any support they may need to enable a smooth transition to school.