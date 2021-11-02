NPSC launches National Parent Month

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Parenting Support Commission (NPSC), an agency of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, has officially launched activities for National Parent Month (November) 2021.

The celebrations are being held under the theme, 'Positive Parenting: Impacting Generations,' a call to action for parents to stop harming children and to change their parenting practices by embracing nurturing and boundary-setting strategies.

The monthly activities will be guided by three pillars: Plan for Parenthood, Be Willing to Learn, and Break the cycle. The NPSC is hoping to assist prospective parents in determining effective parenting in a bid to evaluate their readiness to take on the role. It is also hoping to open parents' eyes to new strategies and approaches in advancing the development of their children, as well as to recognize past trauma and unlearn unhealthy cycles of behaviour.

In her opening remarks at the launch, Chief Executive Officer of the NPSC, Kaysia Kerr, called on parents to re-evaluate their own parenting practices noting that this will impact future generations.

”It will take a whole approach to correct the issues as the important stakeholder is the parent. We understand that when we inflict harm on our children, it does have an impact which runs contrary to what positive parenting is,” she said.

“Let us talk to our children with kindness, set boundaries and teach our children what to do instead of telling them not what to do. Part of positive parenting is teaching your children what the right thing looks like.”

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams who delivered the main address at the launch, said the theme: Positive Parenting: Impacting Generations, underscores the reality that values imparted and lessons learnt, continue for a lifetime.

“Often children pass on the lessons they learn from their parents to their own children. For us, in the education sector, the positive involvement of parents in the lives of their children cannot be overstated. We know through various studies across the globe that children generally perform better academically and tend to be more disciplined and respectful when they are raised in families that demonstrate good parenting skills,” she shared.

Parents across the island will be engaged during National Parent Month through intensified virtual parenting education sessions in five Spotlight Initiative programme areas, parent place facilitator engagements and parent sector partnerships.