NSWMA to introduce E-Waste disposal programme

NSWMA to introduce E-Waste disposal programmeMonday, September 13, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) is procuring a new tipper truck for an official launch of its anticipated E-Waste programme.
According to the NSWMA, the disposal programme has become essential because E-Waste is a “big problem” for the garbage disposal body.
“Very soon we will be directing you in a structured way on how to dispose of it. We cannot allow e-waste to be mixed with the regular garbage. It is far too dangerous,” NSWMA Executive Director, Audley Gordon, told a press briefing at the authority’s Half-Way-Tree Road head office, in Kingston, last Friday.
E-Waste is a popular, informal name for electronic products nearing the end of their "useful life.". Computers, televisions, VCRs, stereos, copiers, and fax machines are common electronic products that can be reused, refurbished, or recycled. However, certain portions of the electronic waste stream will have to be defined, and the systems to recover and recycle them administratively regulated beyond the universal waste rules that apply to material handling.
Components of some electronic products contain materials that render them hazardous, depending on their condition and density. For instance, reduced generation of E-Waste through smart procurement and good maintenance, and the reuse of still functioning electronic equipment by donating or selling it to someone who can still use it are encouraged in the circumstances.
The public will be required to recycle products that cannot be repaired, and computer monitors, televisions and other electronic equipment would not be allowed to be disposed of with regular garbage.
Balford Henry
