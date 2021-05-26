NWA commences construction of retaining wall at Shrewsbury, Portland

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Works Agency (NWA) has commenced a $26 million retaining wall project along the Loser to Hope Bay roadway in the community of Shrewsbury in Portland.

The agency said the works became necessary due to progressive erosion caused by a nearby river.

The erosion resulted in the embankment, which forms a section of the road, being reduced to single lane. The works are intended to protect the road embankment from further erosion.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw said that the construction, which began yesterday, will see the demolition of existing stone structures and the construction of a gabion retaining wall.

The NWA said the works are scheduled to be completed by the end of September.

Elsewhere in Portland, works continue on the installation of culvert pipes at the intersection of St Georges Street and Victoria Avenue in Buff Bay.

Shaw said that the works which started on Friday, May 21, was impacted by rainfall on the weekend and is now scheduled to be completed today, Wednesday, May 26. The road section will however, remain closed until Monday, May 31. The additional time is to allow for the curing of the concrete that is being used as part of the works.

The alternative route, for motorists travelling towards Port Antonio is Francis Avenue onto Lynch Avenue, continuing onto Victoria Avenue. The reverse obtains for motorists travelling in the opposite direction.