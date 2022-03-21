NWA establishes detour along Grants Pen road in St Thomas

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising the motoring public that a detour is now in effect along the Grants Pen main road in St Thomas.

The detour forms part of the new alignment under the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project (SCHIP) and will facilitate the commencement of works to create an embankment for the southern lanes in Grants Pen. The route is part of the new highway and will accommodate vehicles in either direction.

Manager for Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, said that works on the Grants Pen main road will continue for a period of six months. During this time, works to be done include the construction of the permanent access into the Grants Pen Community and the installation of traffic signals.

Motorists who will be using the detour during the period of works are being advised to obey the instructions of flag persons and posted warning signs.