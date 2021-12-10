NWA introduces traffic changes in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) will be implementing changes to traffic arrangements in the town of Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth effective Monday, December 13.

According to the NWA, a one-way system will be in effect along Main Street between the hours of 7:00 am and 7:00 pm Mondays to Saturdays and will terminate on January 3, 2022.

However, the agency said two-way traffic will be allowed along the corridor on Sundays.

Community Relations Officer for NWA's South Region, Howard Hendriks, said motorists entering Santa Cruz, travelling westerly from the direction of Mandeville, will flow into the one-way system from the intersection of Coke Drive, Institution Drive and Main Street.

This change will result in motorists travelling from the direction of Malvern or Coke Drive being restricted from making a right turn onto Main Street.

Motorists wishing to head east towards Mandeville will instead be routed through the intersection of Main Street and Retirement Road and then onto the Santa Cruz Bypass.

Hendriks said motorists entering Santa Cruz from the direction of Lacovia should turn left at the traffic light at the intersection of Main Street and Retirement Road onto the Bypass.

Right turns from the Bypass onto Market Street will still be permitted, he noted, but left-turning movements will be restricted.

Adding that Institution Drive will also be converted to a one-way facilitating traffic flow into the central business district, the agency said motorists travelling from the direction of Lacovia towards Malvern can use Retirement Road or the Santa Cruz Bypass and Institution Drive.

Hendriks said this new one-way system and restrictions are part of the NWA's traffic management thrust to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow in the town of Santa Cruz over the holiday period.