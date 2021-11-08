NWA mobilises teams to clear blocked roads in St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) says it has mobilised work teams to clear several roadways across St James following torrential rainfall, overnight, which has significantly impacted a number of roadways.

Community Relations Officer for the NWA's western region, Janel Ricketts, said sections of the Barnett to Adelphi corridor as well as the Montego Bay to Great River main road in the vicinity of the Unity Hall community have been blocked by washed down debris and fallen trees.

Ricketts said work teams are currently engaged in efforts to have the affected roadways cleared.

In the meantime, the NWA team is also conducting the necessary damage assessment and formulating the appropriate remedial action.

The agency said it continues to monitor the situation as the parish continues to be impacted by heavy rainfall.

