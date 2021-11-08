NWA mobilises teams to clear blocked roads in St James

NWA mobilises teams to clear blocked roads in St JamesMonday, November 08, 2021
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) says it has mobilised work teams to clear several roadways across St James following torrential rainfall, overnight, which has significantly impacted a number of roadways.
Community Relations Officer for the NWA's western region, Janel Ricketts, said sections of the Barnett to Adelphi corridor as well as the Montego Bay to Great River main road in the vicinity of the Unity Hall community have been blocked by washed down debris and fallen trees.
Ricketts said work teams are currently engaged in efforts to have the affected roadways cleared.
In the meantime, the NWA team is also conducting the necessary damage assessment and formulating the appropriate remedial action.
The agency said it continues to monitor the situation as the parish continues to be impacted by heavy rainfall.
Read: Roads flooded due to heavy rainfall in St James — NWA
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy