NWA to utilise lockdown period for roadworks across the island

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Works Agency (NWA) has advised that it be utilising the no-movement periods to address some of the poor road conditions island-wide.

The agency says it will be undertaking a series of patching activities on selected roads.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw said that the patching programme, valued at $320 million, will address some of the poor road conditions owing to the recent passage of Tropical Storms Grace and Ida.

He stated that at least $20 million will be spent in each parish and that roads in Portmore, St Catherine have been given a special allocation under the programme.

The NWA also stated that it has written to the police high command with details of the works and the crews to be employed in the various areas in order to facilitate the smooth implementation.

“Persons who are not exempt under the Disaster Risk Management Act can be punished, hence the need for inclusion of the police by the NWA in the execution of the works,” the release said.

The programme is expected to be completed by the end of the month.