NWA warns about non-functioning traffic lights near Flanker, St James

NWA warns about non-functioning traffic lights near Flanker, St JamesWednesday, December 15, 2021
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising motorists to proceed with caution in the vicinity of the Flanker community in St James as traffic lights in that area are currently out of operation.
The agency said this is due to a scheduled Jamaica Public Service (JPS) power outage.
Community Relations Officer at the NWA's western office, Janel Ricketts, said that “as a result [of the outage], traffic signals along the Elegant Corridor in the vicinity of the Flanker community are now out of commission”.
Ricketts anticipates that by 5:30 pm, when power is returned to the area, the lights will be functional once more.
Ricketts is also advising motorists to be mindful that in such a situation, “no one has the right of way, and as such, they need to exercise due caution as they make their way along this particular stretch of the corridor”.
Businesses have also been impacted by the scheduled power outage including the Montego Bay Examination Depot which is closed for the day.
Read: Mo-Bay examination depots closed due to power outage
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy