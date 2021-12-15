NWA warns about non-functioning traffic lights near Flanker, St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising motorists to proceed with caution in the vicinity of the Flanker community in St James as traffic lights in that area are currently out of operation.

The agency said this is due to a scheduled Jamaica Public Service (JPS) power outage.

Community Relations Officer at the NWA's western office, Janel Ricketts, said that “as a result [of the outage], traffic signals along the Elegant Corridor in the vicinity of the Flanker community are now out of commission”.

Ricketts anticipates that by 5:30 pm, when power is returned to the area, the lights will be functional once more.

Ricketts is also advising motorists to be mindful that in such a situation, “no one has the right of way, and as such, they need to exercise due caution as they make their way along this particular stretch of the corridor”.

Businesses have also been impacted by the scheduled power outage including the Montego Bay Examination Depot which is closed for the day.

