NWC Customer Census Mapping project continues in Westmoreland

NWC Customer Census Mapping project continues in WestmorelandWednesday, April 28, 2021
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising the public that its Customer Census Mapping project is continuing in the parish of Westmoreland.
The NWC explained that its Customer Census Mapping project involves a door-to-door survey of existing and potential NWC customers and mapping them using global positioning system (GPS) devices.
This is done so that so that the NWC can use this digital information in its continuous service improvement efforts, the water supply agency said.
According to the NWC, the project will ultimately result in better water and wastewater service delivery, improved responsiveness to customer complaints and better customer service.
Project activities will be done from Mondays to Fridays between 6:30 am and 7:00 pm, and on Saturdays between 8:00 am and 2:00 pm.
The NWC said that for the period of April 28- May 2 the team will be in the following areas:
- Lincoln – Church Lincoln, Top Lincoln,
- Lincoln Road
- Glasgow Road/Peggy Barry
- Herring Piece/Kings Valley/Mint Road
- Blake Street/Robinson Avenue/Patricia Drive
- Davis Avenue/Campbell Avenue
- Spencer Avenue/Race Course/Godfrey St.
- Sterling/Bulstrode/Crowder
- Geneva
- Toll Gate Subdivision
All project representatives will be properly identified, the NWC said, adding that the Customer Census Mapping project is expected to continue in Westmoreland as it moves across the entire island.
Customer Census Mapping has already been completed in the parishes of Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon, Manchester, St Ann, Trelawny, St James and Hanover.
