NWC does Read Across Jamaica online

NWC does Read Across Jamaica onlineTuesday, May 04, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Staff members of the National Water Commission (NWC) today engaged hundreds of students in several parishes through online reading sessions in recognition of Read Across Jamaica Day.
An annual observation as part of Education Week and Child's Month, Read Across Jamaica Day, is aimed at promoting the significance of reading and literacy locally.
“As an entity, we have always commemorated the day by physically going into the schools and reading. However, the pandemic has caused us all to seek alternative and innovative ways to continue engaging the students and carrying out our corporate social responsibilities. As such we made the necessary arrangements to ensure we could reach out to the children even in this new norm," states Community Relations Manager for NWC's Western Division, Teisha-ann Pinnock. “We wanted to lend our voices in encouraging the students to continue reading and improving on their literacy.”
Principal of the Hopewell Preparatory School in St Elizabeth, Shonnique Sherman expressed gratitude to the NWC team for their commitment.
“The children loved it. We are so elated that the National Water Commission was able to do this for them. It provided, what I believe, was a needed difference from the usual day to day online class activities because as we know reading gives the children somewhere to go when they have to stay where they are,” Sherman said.
The NWC said reading sessions were done with students from the Mt Hannah and Marland primary schools in Hanover; Haddo and New Works Primary in Westmoreland; Hopewell Preparatory and Sandy Bank Primary in St Elizabeth and the Ebenezer and New Forest primary schools in Manchester.
