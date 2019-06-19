NWC finds over 460 illegal connections in Grange Hill, Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The National Water Commission is reporting that more than 460 illegal water connections were found in Grange Hill, Westmoreland over a two-week period.

The discoveries were made under the 'Sustainable Public Safety and Public Order' initiative, launched by the Westmoreland police as part of efforts to restore law and order across the parish.

NWC said its team found the illegal connections in Paul Island, Church Lincoln and Mint Road areas of Grange Hill during joint operations with the police between June 3 and 17.

It noted that of the 467 illegal supplies discovered, 103 were on premises with inactive accounts and 73 on premises with active accounts. NWC did not state whether or not any arrests were made

Acting Revenue Recovery Manager, Horace Binns, who led the NWC team, applauded the initiative, noting that the commission was able to operate effectively in the community with the surveillance of the police.

“This is major success for NWC. The community gets good water supply but the compliance level is extremely low despite our efforts. We are happy for this initiative so we can clamp down on water theft in the area,” Binns said in a statement from the commission.

NWC said the practice of illegally tapping into its network has persisted despite engagement, appeals and access to more convenient payment options.

The commission noted that it reaped similar success under Operation Restore Paradise, where more than 160 illegal connections were found in various communities in St James.