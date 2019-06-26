NWC moving to collect $187m outstanding balances in eastern division

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that it is moving to collect outstanding balances from customers in its eastern division which have surpassed $187 million.

According to the NWC, several operations carried out across the division have uncovered over 219 illegal connections while another 1,963 inactive accounts have been targeted for follow up action to address outstanding balances valued at over $187 million.

The eastern division includes the parishes of St Thomas, Portland and St Mary.

In addition, the NWC said that as part of an ongoing collection drive, 14 individuals were prosecuted in May for various offences related to the illegal use of water and are currently being processed to appear before the courts in order to answer to these charges.

Civil lawsuits are also being prepared for another 36 delinquents who have failed to make settlement with the NWC, the water supply company said.

The NWC said that during the period it also served 641 notice letters (advising of the intention to commence court action for recovery of balances), while another 403 accounts were back charged for a total of $5.9 million for the illegal use of water on an existing account. These actions include bypass connections as well as illegal tampering.

According to the NWC, the agency is taking a zero tolerance approach against people who are classified as being delinquent or illegally using water and who fail to take up the commission's offer for settlement of outstanding balances on their accounts.

Consequently, the water supply entity is now actively pursuing such people via vigorous disconnections as well as with prosecutions and arrests, the NWC said.