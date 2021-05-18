NWC repairing pipeline along Spanish Town Road; expect delays

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising motorists travelling along the inbound lane on Spanish Town Road in the vicinity of the Seaview Gardens and Penwood intersection, to expect traffic delays.

This, the company said, is due to excavation works in the area to undertake emergency repair to a broken transmission main.

The company further encouraged motorists to utilise alternate routes.

Water supply to customers is not affected, NWC said.