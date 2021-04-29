NWC reports 14% decline in Guaranteed Standards breaches — OUR

NWC reports 14% decline in Guaranteed Standards breaches — OURThursday, April 29, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) says the National Water Commission (NWC) reported a decline in breaches of the Guaranteed Standards (GS) for the October — December 2020 quarter.
According to OUR, the commission reported 504 breaches committed during the period which represented a 14 per cent decrease when compared with the preceding period.
These breaches had a potential payout of approximately $1.9 million but actual payments amounted to approximately $685,000 or 36 per cent of total potential payments, the regulatory body noted. It said payments were made by way of automatic credits to the affected accounts.
The OUR said the remaining 64 per cent of potential payments not made, represented those breaches for which the required claim forms were not submitted for validation.
It noted that the standards with the highest incidents of breaches were access/service connection, meter installation and estimated bills.
Throughout 2020, a total of 2,397 breaches were committed, which represents a 14 per cent increase over the number of breaches committed in 2019, the OUR said.
Potential compensation for the year was approximately $8.6 million of which approximately $2.6 million or 30 per cent was paid. The unpaid portion was due to no submission of the required claim forms, the OUR said.
