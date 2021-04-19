NWC says drought affecting water supply in western parishes

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that drought has caused a decline in inflow, and a shortfall in production at some of its facilities in the western division.

The facilities are located in St Elizabeth, Hanover, St James and Trelawny.

NWC says as a result of the shortfall in the amount of water available for distribution, customers served by the affected systems will either experience low water pressure or intermittent supply.

Affected systems include:

– Hannah Spring in St Elizabeth, which serves New Hope, Sellington, Shewberry, Fyffes Pen, Cataboo and Hannah.

– Aberdeen Spring in St Elizabeth, which serves Aberdeen and Top Williams.

– Logwood treatment plant in Hanover, which serves Logwood, March Town, Cave Valley, Santoy, Orange Bay, Negril, Sheffield, Green Island, Salt Spring, Lucea, Esher, Elgin Town, Malcolm Heights, Haughton, Court, Cauldwell, Pell River, First Hill, Archwell, Saxam, Bloody Bay, New Hope, Retreat and Westland Mount.

– New Milns pumping station in Hanover, which supplies New Milns, Welcome, Cacoon, Nyerere Farm, Haddington, Watford Hill and Woodland.

– Cascade pumping station in Hanover, which supplies Cascade, Pondside, Great Valley, Jericho, Retrieve, Claremount, Smithfield, Willoughby and Cold Spring.

– Endeavour pumping station in St James, which supplies Mount Horeb, Fern, Rushea and Plum.

– Mafoota pumping station in St James, which serves Mafoota, Roehampton, Rocky Hill, Wales Pond, Lawson, Comfort Hall and Windsor Castle.

– Niagara treatment plant in St James, which serves Niagara, Johnson, Elderslie, Accompong and Jointwood.

– Reading Spring in St James, which supplies Reading, Bogue Hill, Bogue Heights and Ramble Hill.

– Tangle River in St James, which supplies the Tangle River area.

– Vaughnsfield, which supples Vaughnsfield and sections of German Town

– Dantrout pumping station in St James, which serves Dantrout, Marchmont Road, German Town, Seaford Town, St Leonard, Mt Spring, Coffee Ground, Chesterfield and Gardener.

– Queen of Spain 1, 2& 3 Wells in Trelawny, which supplies Wakefield, Bounty Hall, Deeside, Drumilly, Hammersmith, Friendship, Bunkers Hill and Green Park.

The NWC says it will continue to monitor these systems and provide updates. In the meantime, the commission is encouraging customers to store water for use, should there be interruptions in the supply.