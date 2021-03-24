NWC to close all commercial offices at noon on Friday

NWC to close all commercial offices at noon on FridayWednesday, March 24, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says it will close all its commercial offices at 12 noon this Friday.
The commission said the closure is being done based on the recent directive from Prime Minister Andrew Holness to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in Jamaica.
Based on the curfew measures, the commercial offices will also be closed at noon on Thursday, April 1 and Friday, April 9, the commission said.
The NWC further noted that all its offices will be closed on the upcoming public holidays — Good Friday on April 2, and Easter Monday on April 5.
During the closures, the commission said customers may call the 888-CALL-NWC number (888-225-5692) to access an automated self-serve option which provides disruption notices, bill balances and automated bank payments.
Customers can also use the NWC's Web Chat via http://www.nwcjamaica.com, email customercare@nwc.com.jm or connect with the company via social media platforms.
The commission added that its website can also be used to check last bill amounts, view service disruptions and find various links for payments and general information.
