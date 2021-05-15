NWC undertakes repairs on Ferry/ Washington Boulevard pipeline, communities affected

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says water supply distribution on the Ferry/Washington Boulevard pipeline network has been suspended to facilitate emergency leak repair works.

The company said impacted customers can expect their service to be restored by 5:00 pm today.

The affected areas include Ferry Road, Ferry Industrial Park, Duhaney Park, New Haven, Washington Gardens, Washington Boulevard and all roads leading off, Molynes Road and all roads leading off, Seaward Drive, Penwood, and Waterhouse.

The NWC apologised for any inconvenience caused but said every effort will be made to restore water supply within the shortest possible time.