NWC worker gunned down in Waterford, St Catherine

NWC worker gunned down in Waterford, St CatherineSunday, April 10, 2022
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The St Catherine South Police are investigating the shooting death of a 35-year-old employee of the National Water Commission who was gunned down on Saturday night.
The deceased has been identified as Kemar Davis of Spaw Way in the parish.
According to law enforcers, about 7:50 on Saturday night, residents reported hearing gunshots and summoned the police.
Upon arriving at the scene, the police found Davis suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.
He was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No motive has yet been established for the killing.
