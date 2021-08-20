NWC's field operations to continue during curfew periods

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says despite the new measures announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness to contain the spread of COVID-19, as an essential service provider, it will continue all field operations in an effort to ensure that customers served by the utility company continue to have access to water and sewerage services.

“The various NWC field operation teams will remain active so that all distribution, maintenance, production and related field activities such as leak repairs are dealt with,” the NWC said in a statement today.

“Customers can also be assured that the NWC work crews will continue to carry out restoration activities to ensure that water is returned to communities in the aftermath of the impact of Tropical Storm Grace. It should further be noted that water supply is gradually being restored to communities across the island and efforts are continuing to clear blocked intakes even as the various teams monitor the impact of turbidity on several facilities.”

The NWC said individuals should note that its customer contact centre will remain operational during the no-movement days, however, delays should be expected as the staff will be dealing with higher than usual call volumes.

The statement added that while the company's commercial offices will be closed on the no- movement days, individuals can visit the website nwcjamaica.com to make bill payments, interact with an agent using the webchat portal or send an email to customercare@nwcjamaica.com for a query to be addressed.