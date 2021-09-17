NYC restaurant host attacked over vaccine status request

NYC restaurant host attacked over vaccine status requestFriday, September 17, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — A host at a popular New York City restaurant was assaulted by three women from Texas after she asked for proof they had been vaccinated against COVID-19, police said.
The three women punched the host at Carmine's on the Upper West Side repeatedly and broke her necklace Thursday afternoon after she asked for proof of vaccination, which is required to dine inside a restaurant in New York City, police said in a news release.
The attack left the 24-year-old victim bruised and scratched, police said. Restaurant owner Jeffrey Bank said the employee was taken to a hospital for treatment and was doing well Friday but was “extremely shook up.”
The three women were arrested on charges of misdemeanour assault and criminal mischief. They were given desk appearance tickets and ordered to appear in court October 5.
New York City's rule requiring proof of vaccination for indoor restaurant dining, gyms and entertainment venues has been in effect since August 17 but is only being enforced as of this week.
Bank, the CEO of the restaurant group of which Carmine's is a part, said the host who was assaulted had offered the women a seat outdoors after they did not produce satisfactory proof of vaccination.
“We follow the laws,” Banks said at a news conference outside the restaurant. “I respect the vaccine mandate. We have an option, if you're not vaccinated, sit outside.”
He said Thursday's altercation started with a verbal dispute and escalated quickly. “It's ridiculous that she's sitting here saying, 'Please don't assault me.' It's just surreal."
