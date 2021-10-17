NYPD offers US$15,000 reward for murder suspect believed to have fled to Jamaica

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is seeking the help of the Jamaican public to locate a murder suspect, Dean Boland, who is believed to have fled to the island.

A US$15,000 reward is being offered through the NYPD's Crime Stoppers programme for Boland's capture.

According to authorities, in July 2017, brothers Rasheed and Dean Boland got into a verbal dispute with Justin Hackley, 20, and his 24-year-old friend. The dispute turned physical and ended when one of the suspects fired several shots which struck Hackley in the neck and chest.

Rasheed Boland, 26, was arrested months later in Lubbock, Texas, where authorities said he fled after allegedly killing Hackley on Ocean Avenue near Church Avenue in East Flatbush.

The NYPD publicly identified Rasheed Boland as a suspect in November 2017 and released a picture of him. The second suspect, identified as 29-year-old Dean Boland is still being sought and is believed to be in Jamaica, the NYPD said.

According to the authorities, Rasheed is believed to be the gunman.

Hackley had been home on summer break from college when he decided to visit a friend, according to his mom. Earlier that day, Rasheed had reportedly made a disparaging comment to the girlfriend of Hackley's friend.

The friend confronted Rasheed and they argued. Rasheed reportedly told his brother Dean to come to the scene with a gun. The brothers started attacking the friend and Hackley, who had just arrived, intervened in the fight when he was shot in the head and chest and died soon after at Kings County Hospital, according to the police.