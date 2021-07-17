NY immigration group urges Biden to take swift action on DACA

NEW YORK, United States (CMC) — An umbrella immigration advocacy group in New York has called on President Joseph Biden to immediately take action after a US federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled as unlawful, a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of undocumented young Caribbean adults and others from deportation.

Judge Andrew Hanen of the United States District Court in Houston, Texas said that former US President Barack Obama superseded his authority when he created the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, known by the acronym DACA, by executive order in 2012.

In his ruling, Republican-leaning Judge Hanen blocked the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from approving any new DACA applications.

He, however, said his order will not impact current DACA recipients or their ability to renew their DACA applications.

Murad Awawdeh, executive director of the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC), which boasts of more than 200 immigration groups in New York State, told the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC) that President Biden must intervene immediately to stop the disastrous implementation of the judge's ruling.

Awawdeh said Judge Hanen has “quickly developed a reputation for anti-immigrant rulings and injunctions”.

“Today's ruling is a chilling reminder that the Republicans' far-right anti-immigrant agenda continues to outlive Donald Trump with devastating consequences for our communities,” he said. “Rescinding DACA would be a disaster for America's health, economy and legacy.”

“Nearly 50,000 New Yorkers and their families are now at risk of being ripped from the only home they've ever known,” Awawdeh warned. “Judge Hanen's ruling makes it crystal clear that Washington can't keep playing politics with the lives of these New Yorkers and the hundreds of thousands like them across the country.”

“US Senate Majority Leader (Charles) Schumer, (House of Representatives) Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi, and President Biden must use the budget reconciliation process to finally pass permanent protections for not just these young people but also TPS (Temporary Protected Status) recipients and essential workers,” he urged. “We can't wait any longer.”

In May 2018, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, along with six other state attorneys general, filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

The case, Texas vs Nielsen, sought an “aggressive and swift end” to the DACA program.

In his 77-page ruling, Judge Hanen said that the US Congress had reserved the broad authority to regulate immigration, and that it had failed to give legal status to groups like the DACA recipients, otherwise known as Dreamers.

“The executive branch cannot just enact its own legislative policy when it disagrees with Congress's choice to reject proposed legislation,” he wrote. “Congress has not given DHS the power to enact DACA.”

Friday's ruling comes a little more than a year after the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) ruled against then President Donald Trump's attempt to end the DACA program, characterising it as “arbitrary and capricious”.

But the Supreme Court failed to rule on whether DACA was legally adopted.

Since his first day in office, President Biden, who is expected to appeal Friday's ruling, has sought to strengthen DACA.

Under DACA — about 800,000 immigrants, including Caribbean nationals, who were brought to the US illegally as children — are allowed to remain in the US and to work.

“As we await the swift stay that the law clearly requires, Democrats will continue to press for any and all paths to ensure that the Dream and Promise Act, now passed twice by the House, becomes the law of the land,” said Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi in a statement.

“Democrats call on Republicans in Congress to join us in respecting the will of the American people and the law, to ensure that Dreamers have a permanent path to citizenship,” she added, describing Dreamers as the “pride of our nation”.