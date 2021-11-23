Naked man shot dead after killing mother, stealing car in Portmore

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Police investigators are processing crime scenes in Portmore, St Catherine after a man allegedly killed his mother and stole a motor vehicle before he was shot and killed by a security guard on Tuesday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Khaleel Bent and his 46-year-old mother, Omega Bent.

"The suspect used a stone to bludgeon his mother to death, and then tried to steal a car in Phoenix Boulevard before a security officer over there shot and killed him," a source close to the investigation told OBSERVER ONLINE.

Reports are that about 1:55 am, Khaleel, who was naked, breached the gate and proceeded to attack a security officer who was in his white Toyota Probox. The man went on to beat the security guard, who then managed to escape through the passenger side of the vehicle.

Khaleel then stole the vehicle and drove along Phoenix Boulevard to Phase 3. He then collided with a grey Toyota Hiace.

The naked man then proceeded to attack another security guard supervisor who had been alerted by the guards at the gate and was driving to render assistance.

An armed security officer, who was travelling with the supervisor, attempted to assist his colleague when a tussle ensued between both men.

The armed guard drew his weapon and fired several shots which resulted in Khaleel being killed on the scene.

More details soon.