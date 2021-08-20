Narcotics Division arrest man who attempted to export cocaine worth US$55,000

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Members of the Narcotics Division arrested and charged a mechanic who attempted to export cocaine valued at US$55,000 to the United States of America via the Sangster International Airport in St James on Sunday, August 15.

He has been identified as Errol Ellis 46-year-old of Kendal in Hanover. Ellis is charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine and taking steps preparatory to exporting cocaine.

Reports are that Ellis arrived at the airport in Montego Bay where he attempted to board a departing flight to New Jersey in the USA but became ill and was rushed to a medical facility where he was admitted for four days under police guard.

It is alleged that during the period of his admittance, Ellis excreted over 100 cocaine pellets weighing approximately 2.5 pounds.

He will appear before the Hanover Parish Court at a date to be finalised.