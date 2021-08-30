National Arena at capacity as Jamaicans chase vaccine

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Health and Wellness says that the National Arena has reached its capacity for now after scores of Jamaicans turned up to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Videos have been circulating online showing long lines of people waiting to get their shot.

The ministry urged members of the public, who want to be vaccinated, to go to the Mona Ageing and Wellness Centre on the UWI, Mona Campus.