National Arena vaccine site empty; Tufton encourages people to visit

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, is encouraging people to visit the vaccination site at the National Arena in Kingston to get inoculated, as the site is "empty".

The call comes amid the island's COVID-19 vaccination drive struggling with low take-up of the jabs by citizens, despite the Government setting a target of administering one million doses of vaccines by November.

"People, the national arena is EMPTY, please go out and get vaccinated. We have both the AstraZeneca and the one dose Johnson & Johnson available," tweeted Tufton on Sunday.

"We have sites set up all across the country. Make the decision and go and get vaccinated!" he stressed.

The health ministry is staging a series of special vaccination blitz for National Heroes' Day weekend dubbed, 'Be the Hero on the Scene by taking the COVID-19 Vaccine'.

In a release on Friday, the ministry said, "The Heroes Weekend vaccination thrust comes as the Ministry targets administering one million vaccine doses on or before November 30."

The special vaccination drive, which started on Saturday, will culminate on National Heroes' Day, Monday.

As of Sunday, a total of 860,482 doses of vaccines have been administered in Jamaica, according to the ministry's COVID-19 vaccination tracker.

Of that number, 523,064 were first doses, 299,323 were second doses and 38,096 were single doses.