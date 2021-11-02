National Baking Company job application email requesting fee is fake, company says

National Baking Company job application email requesting fee is fake, company saysTuesday, November 02, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Baking Company says a job application email now in circulation bearing its logo and requesting a processing fee is fake.
“The company would like to warn the general public that email regarding a “Jobs for Jamaican Program”, requesting a one-time payment of $10,000 to a business account, is not in any way associated with the company or its affiliates,'' the company said in a statement today.
The company added that it does not engage potential candidates in this manner.
“Anyone in receipt of this email is being encouraged to make a report to the authorities,” it said.
