National Council on Education salutes teachers

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Council on Education (NCE) is saluting the nation's teachers today in celebration of “Teachers' Day” in Jamaica.

“We extend sincere appreciation for your commitment and dedication as you seek to mold minds and build character. The children you nurture today will be Jamaica's future. We applaud your efforts and encourage you to continue your laudable work,” the council said in a statement today.

“May you continue to embrace core values of respect, pride, dignity and fairness in the execution of your tasks, ensuring that no child is left behind regardless of their status and economic standing. May you find creative and innovative ways of stimulating your students' intellectual curiosity so that they may participate in self-directed learning and become worthwhile citizens of society,” the council added.

The council thanked teachers across Jamaican and encouraged them to continue the good work.

The National Council on Education is the main policy advisory body on educational matters to the Minister of Education.