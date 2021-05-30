National Environmental Awareness Week from June 1-8

KINGSTON, Jamaica — National Environmental Awareness Week will be observed from June 1-8 and this year, the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) will host a webinar on recycling, as part of its activities marking the period.

According to NSWMA Executive Director, Audley Gordon, the webinar which is slated for June 2, will be held under the theme: ‘Plastic Recycling During a Pandemic’, will feature presentations by several key stakeholders.

Among the scheduled speakers are: NSWMA Projects and Planning Manager, Edson Carr; National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) Public Education and Corporate Communication Manager, Ollyvia Anderson; and Recycling Partners of Jamaica Limited’s Brand Ambassador, Jeffery ‘Agent Sasco’ Campbell.

Gordon told JIS News that consequent on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, “we have had to adjust and adapt to the new normal; so our [week of] activities will take a virtual format”.

Meanwhile, NSWMA Community Relations Manager, Kimberley Blair, said the webinar promises to be exciting.

“The webinar will be an engaging experience. Viewers will learn more about the importance of recycling, our current projects and how they can get involved, especially with the insightful tips we will share for implementation within the home. They’ll also get to ask their questions and voice their opinions,” she informed.

Blair further said the event “is definitely something that both adults and children [should] participate in, because recycling is a mindset that can be cultivated in all ages”.

To participate, viewers may visit the NSWMA’s Facebook page at NSWMA — National Solid Waste Management Authority, on June 2 starting at 10:00 am.

As part of the Week’s activities, Solid Waste Day will be observed on June 6 under the theme ‘Reduce, Reuse, Recycle’, and people are encouraged to implement activities proposed during the webinar, on that day.

The webinar will be streamed on the NSWMA’s Facebook page, and stakeholders and members of the public are being encouraged to tune in and participate in the event.