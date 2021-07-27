National History Museum of Jamaica to host session to dispel COVID-19 vaccination myths

National History Museum of Jamaica to host session to dispel COVID-19 vaccination mythsTuesday, July 27, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— With the numerous myths swirling around about the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines slowing take-up and endangering populations, the National History Museum of Jamaica (NHMJ) is taking steps to address the misconceptions and in the process save lives.
On Wednesday, July 28 beginning at 12 noon, the museum will stage what it calls a lunchtime information session dubbed 'COVID Vaccine Convos – dispelling the myths and combatting misconceptions surrounding COVID-19 and the vaccination process'.
Guest speaker will be the director, Family Health Unit in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr Melody Ennis.
Jamaicans are being encouraged to tune in and to arm themselves with the correct and most up-to-date information that would enable them to make the right decision regarding vaccination.
The session will be live streamed on the NHMJ's youtube channel.
For more information and to submit questions to the moderator, persons can telephone (876) 922-0620 or email info@nhmj-ioj.org.jm
The NHMJ is a division of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy