National History Museum of Jamaica to host session to dispel COVID-19 vaccination myths

KINGSTON, Jamaica— With the numerous myths swirling around about the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines slowing take-up and endangering populations, the National History Museum of Jamaica (NHMJ) is taking steps to address the misconceptions and in the process save lives.

On Wednesday, July 28 beginning at 12 noon, the museum will stage what it calls a lunchtime information session dubbed 'COVID Vaccine Convos – dispelling the myths and combatting misconceptions surrounding COVID-19 and the vaccination process'.

Guest speaker will be the director, Family Health Unit in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr Melody Ennis.

Jamaicans are being encouraged to tune in and to arm themselves with the correct and most up-to-date information that would enable them to make the right decision regarding vaccination.

The session will be live streamed on the NHMJ's youtube channel.

For more information and to submit questions to the moderator, persons can telephone (876) 922-0620 or email info@nhmj-ioj.org.jm

The NHMJ is a division of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.