National Trials: Jackson, Forte lead qualifiers for 200m finals

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Shericka Jackson and Julian Forte led the qualifiers into Sunday's final of the women's and men's 200m events after Saturday's semi-finals on the third day of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Ministry of Sports/Supreme Ventures National Senior Championships at the National Stadium.

As she did after the first two rounds of the 100m, Jackson led the 200m with a season's best 22.28 seconds (0.5m/s), followed by 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who also ran a season's best -22.40 seconds (1.0m/s), and defending champion Elaine Thompson-Herah- 22.90 seconds (0.8m/s).

Ashanti Moore, who ran a personal best 22.86 seconds (0.5m/s); Natasha Morrison and Briana Williams were the other 100m finalists who advanced to the 200m finals.

Forte ran a season's best 20.22 seconds (1.2m/s), his best time since 2016, to lead the men's semis. Yohan Blake, who clocked 20.29 seconds (-0.4m/s) after slowing down in his heat, and 100m champion Tyquedo Tracey- 20.38 seconds (1.6m/s) - also booked their passage in Saturday's final.

Paul Reid