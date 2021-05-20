National honour recommended for firefighter who rescued taxi driver from pit

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Less than 24 hours after the Jamaica Observer first reported details of the heroic rescue of 66-year-old George Smart from a 55-foot pit on Jones Avenue in St Catherine, by firefighters at the Spanish Town fire station, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Desmond McKenzie has announced that he is pushing for a national honour for the firefighter who went into the pit.

“The importance of the role of the JFB (Jamaica Fire Brigade), in protecting lives and property, has been exceeded only by the dedication of the people who make up this outstanding agency,” said McKenzie during his contribution to the 2021/22 Sectoral Debate on Wednesday.

“It was the Fire Brigade that was the first responder after, in the first week of May, criminals abducted a taxi-man in Spanish Town, stole his taxi, threw him into a pit 55-foot deep and left him for dead.

“One firefighter, in particular, Dennis Taylor, allowed himself to be lowered into that deep pit, to take hold of the victim and bring him to the surface, and I intend to recommend him for national recognition for this act of service.

“You may not see them every day, but firefighters are always nearby, ready to respond, and that is why this Administration has invested over $5 billion in equipment and infrastructure since 2016,” added McKenzie.

Taylor was a member of the team that was dispatched to the Jones Avenue location after they received a call from the police that a man was in the deep and very dark pit.

After they arrived on the scene, a quick assessment was done and they started devising a plan to rescue the trapped taxi driver.

Following an assessment, it was decided that Taylor would be the one to go into the pit to carry out the rescue.

“It was a collective decision for me to be the one to enter the pit based on my size, fitness, and experience,” said Taylor, who has been a firefighter for the past nine years.

“Naturally you are going to have a bit of fear but once I learnt that the gentleman was down there for so long [four nights], then it was easy for me to decide that if he can survive down there then I should be able to help him out,” Taylor told OBSERVER ONLINE.

The plan worked and the taxi operator, who was successfully rescued, told Taylor, “God answers prayers”.

Arthur Hall