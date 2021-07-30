National record and final spot for Jamaica's mixed 4x400m team

National record and final spot for Jamaica's mixed 4x400m teamFriday, July 30, 2021
TOKYO, Japan – Jamaica's mixed 4x400m relay team ran a national record 3:11.76 to qualify for the finals of the event at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Friday.
A strong anchor leg from Karayme Bartley took the Jamaicans past the Great Britain team and into third place behind Poland and The Netherlands and a place in the final.
Friday's time beat the previous best of 3:11.78 set at the World Championships in Doha in 2019 by the team of Nathon Allen, Roneisha McGregor, Tiffany James and Rusheen McDonald.
Jamaica were in fourth place for most of the race that was being contested for the first time at the Olympics, with national champion Sean Bailey leading off and handing over to Junelle Bromfield who then handed over the baton to her former St Elizabeth Technical teammate Stacey-Ann Williams.
-Paul A Reid
