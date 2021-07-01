National shutdowns ordered as islands brace for Elsa

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC)— The governments of St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines ordered national shutdowns for Friday while a staggered shutdown began in Barbados on Thursday, as the islands braced for the effects of Tropical Storm Elsa.

The three countries, along with Martinique, were under a tropical storm warning, as Elsa, with maximum sustained winds near 45 miles per hour, continued to trek towards the island chain after forming on Thursday morning.

The shutdown in St Lucia takes effect at 4 am on Friday and will be in place until the all-clear is given by Prime Minister Allen Chastanet or the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO), a government statement said on Thursday.

“Therefore, the public is asked to remain indoors and not to venture out until such time,” it added.

At a meeting of the National Emergency Council in St Vincent, the government took the decision to order a shutdown for Friday.

“As a result, all businesses and schools with the exception of essential services will remain closed tomorrow as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches,” Jennifer Richardson, director of the Agency for Public Information, said in a press statement. “St Vincent and the Grenadines is expected to begin feeling the impact of Tropical Storm Elsa from 6 am tomorrow morning. All are asked to rush to complete preparations before the storm.”

With Barbados expected to start feeling the effects of Tropical Storm Elsa from early Friday, emergency shelters opened at 5:30 pm and authorities announced the closure of non-essential services from Thursday at 2 pm; supermarkets, general supply stores and hardware stores by 7 p.m.; and gas stations at 10 pm, provided they arranged transportation for staff.

Public transportation was set to end at 9 pm, with full passenger capacity temporarily allowed amid COVID-19 measures that have seen the maximum passenger capacity reduced to 75 per cent.

Director of the Department of Emergency Management (DEM), Kerry Hinds, announced at a press conference that the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) would be activated at 10 pm.

“All the various agencies who are a part of the crisis coordination cell will be present…. At that time, we will ensure that there are periodic updates to the public in terms of the progression of the system, as well as any additional information that we would want persons to know,” she said.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley, also speaking at the press conference, described Tropical Storm Elsa as a “threat to Barbados” and urged Barbadians to be prepared for the cyclone.

“Any system as you know, historically, that is to our south, is always a system that we should take very, very seriously…. This storm is a threat to Barbados. We will pray; we will do whatever is necessary and we will hope as well. But hope and prayer at this stage still does not remove from us the obligation of getting ready, of protecting lives and of protecting property….

“We hope that there will be no further strengthening. But I'm also here to tell you that I've been around long enough to know that those things can happen too, and therefore Barbadians need to stay glued to all official forms of communication,” she said.

Mottley appealed to Barbadians whose homes are vulnerable, including those living in the 165 houses which were recently impacted by a freak storm, to seek shelter from the impending system.

“That is why we've gone to great detail to be able to ensure that the shelters are there. If you have family that you can go by, by all means that's the best place to be. But if you don't have family who can accommodate you, or if their houses are at risk too, then I really suggest that you make use of the shelters that we have,” she pleaded.

And, for those persons who seem to get a thrill from travelling around in bad weather, the Prime Minister warned them to desist from this dangerous and deadly practice.

“The officials will take a very, very dim view of people who want to go joyriding in the middle of the storm because you are putting other people's lives at risk. People who want to go joyriding will know that they will face the consequences because you are placing other people's lives at risk to save yours or to save others whose lives may be affected because of your reckless actions….”

Acting Director of the Barbados Meteorological Services, Sabu Best, said Tropical Storm Elsa was forecast to pass about 40 miles to the south of the island early Friday morning.

“The early hours of Friday morning we expect winds to increase to just perhaps under tropical storm force and as we go into daybreak around 6, 7, or 8'o clock in the morning. Winds should peak up to around tropical storm-force winds. Afterwards, we expect to see an increase in rainfall, also along with an increase in winds in the early hours of the morning, and a deterioration of sea conditions should also follow suit,” he said.

At 8 pm on Thursday, Tropical Storm Elsa was located about 345 miles east-southeast of Barbados and 460 miles east southeast of St Vincent, and moving west-northwest at 28 miles per hour.

“On the forecast track, Elsa will pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday, move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday and Friday night, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday. By Sunday, Elsa is forecast to move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba,” the Miami-based National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said.

“Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.”