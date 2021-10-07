Nattallie Dawkins murder case back to court Nov 11

CLARENDON, Jamaica — The two men charged with the murder of Nattallie Dawkins are to return to court next month.

Nineteen-year-old Eladio Goulbourne and his co-accused 20-year-old Mario Headly were remanded in custody on Thursday when they appeared in the Clarendon Parish Court.

Goulbourne is from Sandy Bay while Headly is from Palmers Cross in Clarendon. They have both been charged with murder, abduction, burglary, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Dawkins, who was a grade three teacher at the Four Paths Primary and Junior High School, was reported missing on Tuesday, March 30. Her decomposing remains were found in a shallow grave in Sandy Bay a week later on Thursday, April 8.

Goulbourne and Headly are to return to court on November 11 when the matter will be heard.