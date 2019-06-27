Natural History Museum partners with Highway 2000 in Biodiversity Programme
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Natural History Museum of Jamaica (NHMJ) a division of the Institute of Jamaica, in partnership with Highway 2000 East-West is staging a Biodiversity Awareness Programme Expo at the Freetown Primary School in Clarendon on Friday, June 28, starting at 9:00 am.
The NHMJ has been partnering with Highway 2000 East-West for over five years to deliver a Biodiversity Awareness Programme in schools in Clarendon and St Catherine that are close to the highway, the Institute said in an advisory. Each year, the programme culminates in an expo in which the students display their work and entities closely aligned to the initiative are invited to also showcase their efforts.
The programme encourages students and teachers to develop an awareness of their environment by caring for it and adopting a “cleaner is greener” attitude in the functioning of their schools, the Institute said.
Some of the outcomes are: the development of school gardens at each school which provide fresh produce, composting as a method of recycling and also entrepreneurship through the selling of items grown at the school.
