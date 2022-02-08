Nearly 8,000 children in Guyana infected with COVID since 2020

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC)— Nearly 8000 children in Guyana have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) since March 2020, with 55 of them being hospitalised after having contracted a more severe form of the disease.

The authorities have said 17 children died from the disease.

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony said 7,831 children had been infected by the virus and that while the vaccination numbers for the age 12-18 cohort is high, health officials cannot administer the vaccines to children without first having permission from their parents or guardians.

“And that is one of the big challenges here, a lot of children have not received explicit permission from the parents,” Dr Anthony said, pleading with parents to weigh the benefits of the vaccine and allow their children to get the jab.

“Parents need to give consent for us to do this administration of vaccines so we are really appealing to parents to give that consent so that we can protect your child.

“We want to have more programmes in the school system to make sure that we can have vaccination but we can only give these vaccines if the child comes back with permission to say that they have received parental consent, so I am hoping that parents understand the seriousness of getting their child immunised,” Dr Anthony said.

The Health Minister told reporters that a “minority” of Guyana's young population can experience a severe form of the disease as seen by the 17 deaths already recorded.

The Ministry of Health has administered 32,873 first doses and 23,383-second doses to children in the 12-18 cohort.

The government said it is actively working to source vaccines for children in the five to 11 age category.