Nedrick freed of sexual assault charges

Nedrick freed of sexual assault chargesFriday, September 03, 2021
MINNESOTA, USA — Jamaican national junior record holder Kevin Nedrick has been freed of rape charges by a jury in the Hennepin County District court in Minnesota, USA.
The 22-year-old was acquitted today of a charge that he sexually assaulted another student at a birthday party near campus in August 2020.
The former Petersfield High student, who would have been a senior at the University of Minnesota last season, was suspended from the team after he was charged in Hennepin County with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
According to a story from the Star-Tribune, both he and the alleged victim testified in a trial that began Tuesday before Hennepin District Judge Jay Quam. Closing arguments were made Thursday afternoon.
The report said Nedrick, a shot putter, “cried when the verdict was read Friday. He had testified that the alleged victim was hitting on him before the encounter, and broke down on the stand when he talked about the trial and the accusation”.
“I worked all my life to get here and it can be taken in a moment for something I didn't do," he was quoted to have said.
The alleged victim testified saying Nedrick had overpowered her, pushed her into her bedroom, kissed her neck and penetrated her with his finger after she had told him to stop multiple times during a 10 to 15-minute encounter. The alleged attack occurred at the apartment where the party was held.
