Negotiations ongoing for the release of abducted US missionaries

Negotiations ongoing for the release of abducted US missionariesWednesday, October 20, 2021
|
PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) – Haitian authorities, backed by members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), were on Wednesday continuing negotiations with members of a gang that kidnapped a group of American missionaries and their families last weekend.
“The kidnappers want one million per person released, which equates to US$17 million for all hostages,” said Justice and Interior Minister, Liszt Quitel.
Media reports said that the gang, “400 mawozo”, had carried out the kidnapping of the foreigners, including four children, aged eight months old to 15 years, last Saturday as they travelled by bus on the road to Ganthier.
Quitel said that the FBI and the Haitian National Police were negotiating with the kidnappers and trying to obtain the release of the 16 American and one Canadian hostage.
He warned that the negotiations “could last for weeks”, adding “the first plan of the action is to obtain their release without ransom.
“Because let’s be honest, if we give them all the money they want, it will be used to buy more weapons and ammunition,” he added.
Kidnapping has become a lucrative business for criminal gangs in the French-speaking Caricom country where economic and political instability has fuelled an environment of lawlessness.
Earlier this week, several organisations, including the Association of Owners and Drivers of Haiti (APCH) and the Unified Movement of Transporters of Haiti (MUTH) staged work stoppages to force the authorities to address the problem of security and kidnappings as well as the scarcity of fuel.
READ: Haiti gang seeks US$17m for kidnapped US missionaries – report
READ: US vows to help free hostages in Haiti after ransom demand
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy