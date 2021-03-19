Nesbeth says road manager shot, firearm stolen

Nesbeth says road manager shot, firearm stolenFriday, March 19, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Reggae singer Nesbeth says his road manager, Roland Drummond, has been shot and his licensed firearm stolen.
Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that Drummond was shot in the face on Wednesday in Portmore, St Catherine.
Nesbeth, in an Instagram post confirming the incident on Instagram, described the country's crime situation as “out of control”.
“They shot my road manager in his face and took away his license firearm. Please keep him in your prayers,” said the reggae artiste.
“Jamaica is out of control. Be safe everyone,” he continued.
Nesbeth, whose given name is Greg Nesbeth, is from the tough, inner-city community of Arnett Gardens in St Andrew. He is known for songs including My Dream, Victory, Abuser, and Guns Out.
