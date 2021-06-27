New Barnett Street Fire Station slated for completion within two months

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The fire station being built on Barnett Street in Montego Bay, St James, is on track for completion within the next two months.

This is according to Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie who toured the project on Friday, June 25. He was accompanied by Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) Managing Director, Omar Sweeney, and members of the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB).

McKenzie said upon completion, the new station will be the “most modern” in the Caribbean.

“There is no overrun… and we will complete the project in a timely manner,” the minister said. He added that the people of Montego Bay and the wider Jamaica will be proud of this $534 million investment.

Construction at the facility began in June 2019.

When completed, the station will boast dormitory facilities to facilitate the seamless deployment of fire fighters across various shifts; and adequate administrative facilities and parking bays for trucks and other emergency vehicles.

Meanwhile, JFB Deputy Commissioner in Charge of Operations, Kevin Haughton, said the brigade was satisfied with the progress of the project, noting that it would improve staff morale and enhance the efficiency of the fire service.

He added that the new station has the capacity to accommodate some 250 firefighters and will “enable us to increase our female to male [ratio]… and that is something that we are very excited about”.

“We will also… be introducing a new service delivery… from the facility… which is the emergency medical service and that certainly will [bolster] the fire brigade's operations,” Haughton said.