New COVID vaccination policies to be implemented, PM cautions

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says that new vaccination policies will be implemented after Government completes its COVID-19 public education campaign.

According to Holness, in the interim all sections of the population must be exposed to information about the vaccine and given the choice and opportunity to get vaccinated.

“We will respect people's rights and the process before we do anything, but we can't continue like this for much longer; our children must go back to school. They have suffered the most, and so there will come a time when we will have to insist upon persons taking the vaccine,” he said.

The prime minister's comment came on Thursday during a tour of vaccination blitz sites in North Central Clarendon.

Holness said that in the past, vaccines saved societies from being destroyed, adding that ''the country is at the point where the virus has impacted the way of life”. He said that it should be understood that if we don't take the vaccine, the country will not return to normal.

"Those who don't take the vaccine remain the host population for the reproduction and mutation of the virus. The consequence of this is that the people who would have taken the vaccine will face the potential of being infected by a mutated version of the virus for which the original vaccine they took would not be as effective," he said.

In that regard, Holness said “it is unfair for people to want their right not to take the vaccine and move about freely and do as they wish, to be respected, while those who are vaccinated endure hardships.”

As such, he noted that societies with a similar constitutional basis to Jamaica have recognised this unfairness and have implemented measures to differentiate between those who are vaccinated and those who are unvaccinated.

In the meantime, while many sectors have called on the Government to immediately implement differentiating measures, the prime minister said that he respects the rights and freedoms of Jamaicans and believes that there must be a period of reasoning with Jamaicans to ensure they recognise that their freedom is not without obligation and responsibility.