New Custos of St Andrew raring to go

The new custos of St Andrew, Ian Forbes is raring to go in his new role.

“First thing is to pretty much hit the ground running, meeting all the Justices in the parish, meeting with all the committee chairs and other committee members,” Forbes told OBSERVER ONLINE after being sworn in as custos Monday.

““Of course, [I will] ensure that the programmes of His Excellency, Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen, are carried out, because that's one major responsibility - to spearhead a number of his initiatives… to transform lives and make things better for our citizens,” he added.

Forbes, who is also managing director at manufacturing giant Sherwin Williams West Indies Limited, said he was very humbled by the appointment, adding that the position is a “highly responsible” one and “to be selected amongst a number of justices, it is a real honour and a privilege to continue serving my country, particularly in that capacity.”

Forbes went on to explain that before the announcement that he was selected to be the new custos, he was advised that he had been recommended for the position, after which he had a series of interviews.

“The persons interviewing would have created an atmosphere which was pretty relaxed, but of course it was very business-like. I was told what the potential job entails, what the responsibilities would have been, what sort of support systems would have been involved and the fact that whoever was selected would be entrusted to ensure that all things were operating in the right fashion with a level of accountability, integrity [and] transparency,” Forbes recalled.

The position of custos traces back to 14th century England when in 1391, King Richard II issued the Grand Commission appointing Custodies and Justices of the Peace to assist in maintaining law and order in English counties. In Jamaica, the first mention of the office appears in the Legislative Council Minutes of July 28, 1668 in an Ordinance dealing with the Orderly Proceedings of the Courts within the island

Additionally, the custos, which is a civic post, is appointed by the Governor-General acting on the advice of the prime minister and shall be a resident of the parish to which he or she is appointed, save in the case of the Corporate Area.

According to Jamaica's Custos Rotulorum Act, an individual can serve in that position up to the age of 75.