New Drug Serv pharmacy for Bustamante Hospital
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health & Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton is on Friday, July 5, scheduled to break ground for the construction of a new Drug Serv pharmacy at the Bustamante Hospital for Children on Arthur Wint Drive in St Andrew.
According to the ministry, the construction of a new pharmacy at the Bustamante Hospital for Children is to be undertaken to meet existing and future population needs. It will extend the delivery of new and improved pharmaceutical services offered by the National Health Fund to its clients.
The proposed pharmacy boasts increased dispensing windows for timely processing of prescriptions and a pleasant and welcoming environment for patients as well as staff, the ministry said in an advisory.
A proposed completion date for the construction of the pharmacy was not given.
