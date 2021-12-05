New Fortress Energy Foundation awards over J$26.5m in tertiary scholarships

KINGSTON, Jamaica— New Fortress Energy (NFE) Foundation has awarded over J$26.5 million in tertiary scholarships to support the academic journeys of fifty students who are enrolled at The University of the West Indies (UWI), the University of Technology (UTech) Jamaica, and the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU).

Speaking at the handover ceremony held at the UWI Mona, Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams, commended New Fortress Energy for the initiative.

“Your involvement and corporate giving over the years have been consistent and impressive and we want to acknowledge this and say thank you,” she said.

“Let me congratulate all our recipients on being awarded this very important scholarship to complete your degrees. I know it has not been easy, especially going through the pandemic over the past almost two years, but you stayed the course, and your academic achievement is a demonstration of your resilience. I believe that education is the only sustainable way that we can take our people out of poverty in Jamaica, and so I implore you all to keep up the good work. Finally, I know you will not forget where you’re coming from and the help you received,” added Williams.

The NFE Foundation scholarship programme, now in its fifth year, targets tertiary students who are completing their first degree in an engineering or STEM discipline, and who are from the most vulnerable socioeconomic backgrounds and are therefore in need of financial intervention to complete their degrees.

The students are also required to have a GPA of 3.0 and above and demonstrate strong leadership and community involvement.

According to NFE, the scholarships are testament to the company’s commitment to help grow Jamaica’s knowledge-based economy particularly in the area of STEM education.

Professor Dale Webber, pro vice chancellor and principal at UWI; Oneil Josephs, head of School of Engineering at UTech; and Professor Evan Duggan, interim president of CMU, who were all present at the handover, each thanked NFE and echoed similar sentiments in congratulating the students while expressing that this scholarship is a launching pad for the recipients in achieving their personal and professional goals.

The scholarship recipients include 18 students from the CMU, 19 from the UWI, and 13 from UTech, each receiving either US$2,500 or US$5,000 each towards their tuition.

“On behalf of the entire NFE team, I’d like to congratulate all our scholarship recipients for the amazing job that you’re doing academically and otherwise despite your financial challenges. There is no doubt that education is key to opening the door to jobs, resources and skills that a family needs to not just survive but thrive. And so, this scholarship programme is about supporting the next generation of engineers, scientists, innovators or leaders through their journey to reach their fullest potential and to support nation building,” said NFE vice president, Verona Carter.

Since its inception in Jamaica, New Fortress Energy Foundation says it has provided tertiary scholarships and high school bursaries to over 250 students, tablets and laptops for more than 500 students, plus financial aid and school supplies to 5,700 primary school students.